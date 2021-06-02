MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Essence of the Aristocratic Woman": an inspiring discussion of the qualities necessary to walk in God's purpose. "The Essence of the Aristocratic Woman" is the creation of published author Kathy Gibson, a dedicated assistant pastor of Into His Chamber's Global International Ministries.
Gibson shares, "This is for the woman who is evolving to greatness. The essence of who she is, is to know the sophistication of her spiritual DNA. She unapologetically refuses to live her life beneath who God says she is. I reiterate, who she is. God saw all he had created and said it was good. She's the epitome of the purist's nature of the aristocratic woman."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Gibson's new book encourages women to find their truth and discover greatness.
With this book, Gibson invites readers to reflect upon their current circumstances and seek opportunities for growth to achieve their true purpose.
