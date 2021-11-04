MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Gift of Stone": a testament to the power of faith amongst friends. "A Gift of Stone" is the creation of published author Kathy Krechting, a born-again Christian and native of Kentucky who currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Krechting shares, "'There is so much to learn about God. Sometimes I don't know what to do,' says Eilee.
"Pastor Wright shakes his head, 'I agree with you, Eilee. There is a lot to learn. Even I'm still learning. We don't have all the answers. That's why God gives us prayer, the Bible, the Church, and the Holy Spirit. Do you remember what Matthew said in verse 7:9? "Which of you, when your son asks for bread, will give him a stone?'
"Eilee looks up and shrugs her shoulders, 'what can I do, God? I'm just a kid!'
"How can nine-year-old Eilee use her passion and faith to help her friend Jazira?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Krechting's new book is an engaging journey of two young girls who are learning about life and faith together.
Krechting presents a moving novella that will inspire and entertain from the start.
