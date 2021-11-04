MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Gift of Stone": a testament to the power of faith amongst friends. "A Gift of Stone" is the creation of published author Kathy Krechting, a born-again Christian and native of Kentucky who currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Krechting shares, "'There is so much to learn about God. Sometimes I don't know what to do,' says Eilee.

"Pastor Wright shakes his head, 'I agree with you, Eilee. There is a lot to learn. Even I'm still learning. We don't have all the answers. That's why God gives us prayer, the Bible, the Church, and the Holy Spirit. Do you remember what Matthew said in verse 7:9? "Which of you, when your son asks for bread, will give him a stone?'

"Eilee looks up and shrugs her shoulders, 'what can I do, God? I'm just a kid!'

"How can nine-year-old Eilee use her passion and faith to help her friend Jazira?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Krechting's new book is an engaging journey of two young girls who are learning about life and faith together.

Krechting presents a moving novella that will inspire and entertain from the start.

Consumers can purchase "A Gift of Stone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Gift of Stone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.