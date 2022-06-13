"From the Master's Hand to Mine: Bearing Fruit through Conversations with God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy M. Crouch is a compelling opportunity to expand one's knowledge of the dynamics of active prayer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From the Master's Hand to Mine: Bearing Fruit through Conversations with God": a helpful resource for private or group study. "From the Master's Hand to Mine: Bearing Fruit through Conversations with God" is the creation of published author Kathy M. Crouch, a dedicated educator with over thirty years of experience and a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina.
Crouch shares, "Have you ever considered the fact that a prayer is an actual conversation with God? Do you hear God's voice? Do you expect answers when you pray?
"As you read From the Master's Hand to Mine, you will hear God's voice through the scriptures ninety-three times in twenty-two conversations. As God speaks to us, we must learn how to "be still and know that he is God"—the verse that inspired this entire project.
"Go on this journey with Kathy as she brings her concerns to God, and see how she learns to hear his voice through all of the noise and distractions. Whether this book is used as a personal Bible study tool, small group study, or as a Sunday school curriculum, there may be a conversation tucked neatly inside that will touch someone's life and will show how easy it is to hear God's voice—even if it is almost silent.
"May God reveal himself in a mighty way through the pages of this book. He may speak as thunder or whisper in your ear, but how you choose to listen will determine what you hear."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy M. Crouch's new book will challenge and encourage readers to take time for involved, active prayer to deepen their connection with God.
Crouch shares from her own experience in hopes of helping others to find comfort in God's company.
