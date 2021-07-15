MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "After The Pine Cone Wreath": a delightful publication meant for young readers to enjoy. This wonderful story starts with two siblings looking for their pine cone wreath which they believe holds the magic of Christmas. "After The Pine Cone Wreath" is the creation of published author Kathy Mazzei, a gifted artist and graduate of William Paterson University with a degree in Elementary Education and Music and a master's in Special Education.
Mazzei shares, "As the Christmas decorations are carefully stored until next year, the magic of the season lingers.
"The young brother and sister find themselves in the snow-covered woods recalling their magical deer. Another thought draws their attention for a moment. Was there something stirring in the holly and ivy bush?
"After many playful hours, they head home to find their neighborhood again full of wonder and joy!
"As the snow falls from the sky,
Many hours drift silently by,
What mysteries lie in the snow,
Discoveries from the world below.
"Blanketing the streets in muffled silence, the sound of laughter is heard, a new type of magic awaits the entire village."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Mazzei's new book is a mesmerizing work with gorgeous illustrations. In this touching narrative, the author reminds everyone that the true magic of Christmas is found in the beautiful relationship between people.
