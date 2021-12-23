MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Can Too": a powerfully encouraging narrative that will engage the spirit of any young believer. "You Can Too" is the creation of published author Katie Tucker, a dedicated missionary who has traveled to twenty-six countries in the last twelve years spreading God's Word.
Tucker shares, "Are you ready to go on world adventures? Open up this book for a journey that will take you hiking up volcanoes and waterfalls, sailing down the Amazon River to small villages, and riding on camels in the desert.
"This is the story of a little girl who wanted to do big things for God. She realized along the way that it isn't about doing big things for God but doing little everyday things with God that make the impossible things possible and bring freedom and joy to people's lives. One step of obedience and faith at a time took her farther than she ever thought possible. It wasn't easy, but it was always worth it.
"She now tells her story in hopes of encouraging every reader to go after their dreams with God. No matter how impossible they may seem, who you are, old or young, there is always something you can do with God anywhere in the world. You have something beautiful inside you that God put there that He wants you to share with those around you. You are needed in this world. You are important, and so loved by God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Tucker's new book encourages believers to trust in God and to help spread the good news of His love everywhere one travels.
Tucker's unique and personal story will delight and empower young believers of any background.
