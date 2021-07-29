MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rob the Slob": a sweet children's tale about the importance of accepting oneself. "Rob the Slob" is the creation of published authors Katilyn and Kyle Wenz, a husband-and-wife team who both work in education.
Katilyn and Kyle Wenz share, "Rob the Slob is about a little boy who has a reason for his dirty room, his lazy habits, and messy appearance. Although his reasons don't make sense to his family, Rob comes to realize how wonderful he is and embraces the unique way that he views the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katilyn and Kyle Wenz's new book is a silly tale of a messy little boy with unique habits.
The authors are pleased to present this creative collaboration for young readers to enjoy. With colorful illustrations and an enjoyable main character, "Rob the Slob" is sure to become a family favorite.
