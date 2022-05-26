"God Writes in Short Stories" from Christian Faith Publishing author Katri Brasseaux is a compilation of the author's life experiences written in a way to express her true self creatively and religiously.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Writes in Short Stories": an inspirational rendering of stories written from the author's own mind, heart, and soul. "God Writes in Short Stories" is the creation of published author Katri Brasseaux, a chef, author, and born-again Christian who believes in the one true and living God.
Brasseaux shares, "Only in faith the personal mind, body, and spirit can risk openly to talk, feel, and experience life as it comes to pass. Creatively with God's talent, he teaches us his way to share with others. Then we do receive from him blessedly. God is the creator of who we are and become. The Lord will perfect that which concerns me (Psalm 138:8). Read, heal, and believe God does write."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katri Brasseaux's new book shows the reader that God works in mysterious ways and that His word is spoken through everyone in a unique yet inspiring way.
Consumers can purchase "God Writes in Short Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Writes in Short Stories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
