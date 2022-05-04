"Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To" from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina C. Jones is a powerful reminder of the importance of togetherness and encouragement between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To": a heartfelt look into bygone traditions and the loss that has inflicted upon current generations. "Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To" is the creation of published author Katrina C. Jones.
Jones shares, "I chose the title Mama Don't Shuck the Peas like She Used To because the Holy Spirit gave me this title and also allowed me to know the meaning behind it. There is so much going on in the world today. So many young women are lost. They have no true guidance. Older women encouraging, inspiring, and redirecting the younger women is not so popular these days. Shucking the peas always gave opportunity for the older of two women to impart wisdom to the younger of the two. Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To is a real eye-opener, showing what is obvious among us in the world today but is greatly overlooked.
"The aged women likewise, that they be in behavior as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed. (Titus 2:3–5 KJV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katrina C. Jones's new book is a compelling read that examines the finite balance of generational connections.
Jones offers a heartfelt and thought-provoking narrative that will challenge and inspire readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mama Don't Shuck Peas like She Used To," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing