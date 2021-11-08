MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "These Things of Me": an inspiring collection of spiritually personal writings. "These Things of Me" is the creation of published author Kay Becraft.
Becraft shares, "These Things of Me is a compilation of Messages from the Lord as given to Kay Becraft. He has encouraged her venture with him through the many messages and visions he has allowed her to hear and see. He has opened countless doors, increasing her walk with him. He has led her down the path made straight—straight into his wonderful presence. She has experienced visions, heard his voice audibly, and perceived the wonderful fragrance of roses and myrrh as the Holy Spirit entered her room.
"You will find instructions given from the Lord that will lead you to a stronger, more passionate love for him as you become alive through the Word, His Holy Scriptures, as he allocates each step you take to ensure more hope and love for others, bringing another name written in the Lamb's Book of Life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Becraft's new book is a fascinating overview of private moments of deeply spiritual inspiration.
Becraft writes in hope of encouraging and inspiring others on the path to finding a sense of faith in God's grace.
