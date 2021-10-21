MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wish": a charming tale of love, faith, and hope for the future. "Wish" is the creation of published author Kayla Byrne, a resident of West Virginia and stay-at-home wife and mother who devotes time to homeschooling the couple's two children.
Byrne shares, "This book is based on the true story of a little girl named Grace and her grandmother, whom she calls G-maw. The dandelion in the story symbolizes the hopes and dreams that G-maw has for Grace and represents the bond and unconditional love between a grandmother and her grandchild, a bond and love that she will never forget.
"Wish begins in a field where a little girl named Grace discovers the wonders of dandelions when her G-maw tells her of when she was a little girl and how she used to make wishes by blowing off the seeds of the dandelions. The story continues as G-maw tells Grace about the wishes she has for her in life. Grace can't stop thinking about all her G-maw told her and is in awe of what she has learned. The story ends with Grace thanking God for dandelions as she goes back to the field and thinks about her G-maw and all that she's learned."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Byrne's new book is dedicated to her beloved mother who suffers from scleroderma. Byrne has spent the last several years raising awareness and getting donations to go toward research into this life-threatening disease.
The author offers readers a delightful story paired with engaging imagery that will capture the attention of any young reader.
Consumers can purchase "Wish" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wish," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing