"What Leprechauns DON'T Want You to Know!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayla Friend is an enjoyable and creative narrative that explores the magical realm of the fabled leprechaun.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Leprechauns DON'T Want You to Know!": a fun-filled fairy tale adventure. "What Leprechauns DON'T Want You to Know!" is the creation of published author Kayla Friend, who lives in Colorado with her wonderful husband and sweet furbabies. She loves to read, hike, and snowboard in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, and dive in the Caribbean every chance she gets. She believes the world is an incredible place full of surprises and adventure.
Friend shares, "I am thrilled to share this whimsical tale of leprechauns and their pots of gold with readers young and old and everywhere in between!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Friend's new release pairs a charming narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young imaginations.
Friend offers readers an engaging adventure within the pages of her second published children's work.
Consumers can purchase "What Leprechauns DON'T Want You to Know!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Leprechauns DON'T Want You to Know!,"
