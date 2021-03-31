MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Changed Life: A Journey Toward Biblical Stewardship" talks about gaining insight to one's identity and purpose. "The Changed Life: A Journey Toward Biblical Stewardship" is the work of author Kayla Phillips, who decided to take an in-depth look in the Bible so that she could learn how to live her life.
Phillips writes, "Have you ever wondered: What is my purpose? How should I live my life? Will God be pleased with the choices I'm making?
"These are questions the author asked and found answers to during her journey toward biblical stewardship. Being truly honest with herself, she wondered if her life looked any different than an unbeliever. If you're looking for a way to continue maturing as a Christian and demonstrate the results by living a changed life, you'll find the tools in this book. Your current thoughts will be challenged as you take on a more biblical worldview. You'll be encouraged and equipped with the knowledge you need to please God in every area of your life. You'll be able to connect Scripture to your actions in order to have confidence that you're living a God-honoring life. The Changed Life: A Journey toward Biblical Stewardship provides extensive biblical references and relatable personal insights from the author. With the Word of God at the forefront, her prayer is that you will gain insight to your identity and purpose and be wonderfully changed.
"If you'd like to connect and share your insights with others reading this book, please find our group on Facebook: The Changed Life Book Club."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Phillips's book uses Scripture to challenge the thoughts of the reader. The author shares her journey as a way to help others become who God called them to be.
View a synopsis of "The Changed Life: A Journey Toward Biblical Stewardship" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Changed Life: A Journey Toward Biblical Stewardship" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Changed Life: A Journey Toward Biblical Stewardship," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing