MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Emma's Heart-A Journey of Faith, Hope and Miracles": a heartfelt tale of strength and loss. "Emma's Heart-A Journey of Faith, Hope and Miracles" is the creation of published author, Keassy Fernandez, a devoted mother and native of Venezuela.
Keassy writes, "Emma's Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Miracles is a story of a baby who was diagnosed with congenital heart disease a few days after she was born. She was a heart hero for five and a half months and then lost the battle against CHD but became a heart angel in heaven and in her family's hearts. Her journey tested their faith so many times, but in that journey, they learned how to keep hope in difficult moments, and they witnessed many unexplainable events, which could only be considered miracles."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fernandez's new book is an emotional account of one mother's fight to help her newborn daughter overcome the odds against heart failure.
Offering readers a personal look into journal entries written during the hospital stay, this account of life in the NICU is a must read for expectant or established parents.
View a synopsis of "Emma's Heart-A Journey of Faith, Hope and Miracles" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Emma's Heart-A Journey of Faith, Hope and Miracles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Emma's Heart-A Journey of Faith, Hope and Miracles", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing