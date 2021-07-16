MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Crown Yourself": a sweet and simple children's story about valuing oneself. "Crown Yourself" is the creation of published author Keaundra Richardson, a loving mother to three sons, a student at Capella University, an entrepreneur, and a writer.
Richardson shares, "In this book, children will be taken into the aspects of loving, respecting, and crowning themselves throughout life, learning to lead millions in that same journey for themselves today. Crown Yourself is a high-spirited, engaging salute to the beautiful, raw, and assured humanity of young girls and boys and how they view themselves whenever they are taught to crown themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keaundra Richardson's new book is a delightful tale for children who are learning how to conduct themselves within society.
With important lessons and charming illustrations, Richardson's new tale is certain to open up an opportunity for discussion between parents/guardians and the little ones they care for.
