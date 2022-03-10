MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "They Called Me Zane": a potent reminder of the blessings of unconditional love and loyalty. "They Called Me Zane" is the creation of published author Kecia Moore Jones, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Canyon University and an Associate Degree from Barstow Community College.
Jones shares, "'They Called Me Zane', is about a German Shepherd named Zane who passed away, and transitions into her new world, heaven. While being reintroduced to the environment, she shares with Jesus her worldly experience. Although Zane's family misses her, she wants them to be reassured that she is happy, grateful, and blessed for their time together. Zane loves them tremendously, but she is at peace in heaven. It is a beautiful place; the scenery is gorgeous, and the colors are bright. She can run for miles yet never be alone. As she takes in heaven and all its charm, enchanting splendor and grandeur, she realizes there is no other place that she would rather be. She reminds herself that new hello's do not make her forget about the old goodbyes. Zane still remembers those precious moments and all the emotions on her last faithful day, as she faded away. She can hear their comforting words, we love you, it is okay to go, you were a good dog, you will be missed, thank you for everything. Upon arriving to heaven Zane shares with her new friends her name and reflects on when she was on earth and how it felt when her family called her Zane."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kecia Moore Jones's new book will tug at readers' heartstrings as they meet a delightful dog and learn about the many blessings she bestowed before moving on to the next life.
With a heartfelt story and vibrant imagery, this tale is certain to resonate with many as they fondly reflect on the animals that have graced their lives.
Consumers can purchase "They Called Me Zane" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "They Called Me Zane," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
