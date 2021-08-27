MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Egg Is Still in There": a potent discussion of the author's spiritual growth. "The Egg Is Still in There" is the creation of published author Keisha Perrin, a loving wife and mother who has worked as a hairdresser, a nurse tech in a local emergency room, and a secretary for a family-owned business.
Perrin shares, "Life has been a challenge for Keisha to find the truth of God with false teachings and lack of true discipleship around her. The Holy Spirit divinely intervenes with choosing one of two roads, destruction or God.
"This choice brought many storms and trials that were authored by God Almighty to break her and her family down to remold them into His image. The cost was high but well worth it.
"Forgiveness for herself was necessary, and as the convicting came, God also healed through a comparison of the family according to God's word with baking.
"Knowledge and truth is powerful. The science of baking a cake with ingredients eggs and flour match God's purpose for the family. Satan deceives women into thinking their purpose and touch on the family isn't seen, but the egg is still in there even though you can't always see it! We were all born with a purpose!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keisha Perrin's new book is an encouraging look into the author's experiences in life and faith.
With thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture, Perrin hopes to encourage others who may be going through similar situations to find peace through God's love.
View a synopsis of "The Egg Is Still in There" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Egg Is Still in There" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Egg Is Still in There," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
