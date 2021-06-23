MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Richard and the Bully Storm": a delightful read based on a true story about a kid who deals with bullies in his school. He later learns to manage his fears and the feelings of others as his mother comforts him by comparing bullies with thunderstorms. "Richard and the Bully Storm" is the creation of published author Kela J. Miller, a native Texan, a teacher, and a brilliant writer.
Miller shares, "This is a sweet story with a fun analogy comparing thunderstorms and bullies."
"Have you ever felt scared? How did you handle your feelings?"
"Oftentimes young children have feelings they do not know how to express and they don't know what to do with their feelings. Based on a true story, Richard and the Bully Storm shows how Richard learns to handle his fears."
"Children of all ages can relate to this book as it guides Richard through solutions for his feelings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kela J. Miller's new book is a meaningful work showing that there are relationships found everywhere in life, between everything and everyone, and these connections can help people learn and understand life better.
View a synopsis of "Richard and the Bully Storm" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Richard and the Bully Storm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Richard and the Bully Storm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing