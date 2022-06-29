"Destiny of the Mermaid Jewels" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelli Jo Oswald is a creative tale of the unexpected that finds a young man compelled toward an enigmatic woman caught in a dangerous situation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Destiny of the Mermaid Jewels": an engaging romance with a twist of fantasy. "Destiny of the Mermaid Jewels" is the creation of published author Kelli Jo Oswald.
Oswald shares, "Kayden Forester's life changed forever when he spotted a glimmering treasure in the distant sands. The irresistible, magnetic pull toward something unknown soon dominates his life, his heart, his soul. An alluring, gorgeous woman appears to him in his mind, so real it is as if he can reach out and touch her. However, he has no idea who she is, why he can't find her, and where she is from. Dreams and reality intertwine. Emotions that are not his own and bizarre events begin to impact his world.
"The one person he can count on uncovers a highly guarded family secret, which adds to the complex web of phenomenon. A sinister entity hunts the mysterious woman from the shadows. Kayden knows that he is there with her somehow but is incapable of helping her. Evil coincidentally plots against him as he gets closer to the love of his life.
"How can he define the overwhelming force that has changed his life? Kayden discovers a love that ignites a spark within him, but how can he embrace and protect someone he cannot touch? The battle that threatens to constrict his heart begins when he collides with his destiny. Somehow he must find a way to hold on to the elusive woman before she slips through his fingers like Oregon sand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelli Jo Oswald's new book will draw readers in as they race to see what awaits a young man caught up in a battle of life or death.
Oswald's imaginative storytelling will stir the imagination and tug at the heartstrings as readers immerse themselves in a tale of destiny and love's magnetic call.
