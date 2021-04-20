MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Heavenly Adventures Of Cosmo": a heartwarming story about a pet who found joy and a new home in Heaven after leaving the world. "The Heavenly Adventures Of Cosmo" is the creation of published authors Kelly Milia, who was blessed with Cosmo for nearly nineteen years; and her sister Debby Whetstone, a retired English high school teacher who also loved and lost a pet after nineteen years."
Milia and Whetstone write, "This book helps to answer the questions, where did my pet go and did he go to Heaven? Even adults have this query.
"Anyone who owns or has owned a pet knows the love and devotion that pet gives us. And we all know too well how attached we become to our special furry friends. They bring so much fun and joy to our lives! Instead of dwelling on the sadness and loss we feel when we lose our little friends, we wanted to focus on what our friends are doing now in Heaven. Our hope is this book will bring comfort to anyone who has lost a beloved pet, especially a child."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Milia and Debby Whetstone's new book is a great source of comfort while one is dealing with the loss of a beloved pet. Seeing Cosmo joyfully enjoying his life with everyone in paradise, one will feel at peace knowing that their loved ones too will live the life Cosmo is living.
View a synopsis of "The Heavenly Adventures Of Cosmo" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Heavenly Adventures Of Cosmo" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Heavenly Adventures Of Cosmo," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
