"The Expectations of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelvin T. Darden is a heartfelt discussion of faith and how Christians must seek to follow God's plan and avoid the ever-present temptations of the world.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Expectations of God": an encouraging approach to living a godly life. "The Expectations of God" is the creation of published author Kelvin T. Darden, a devoted husband and father who has a career in the plumbing industry and also serves as a dedicated pastor.
Darden shares, "Living up to people's expectations is never a good idea. As a Christian, I myself had to learn that you can't make everyone happy, because what one person likes, another may dislike the same thing. As Christians, we need to do the things that are pleasing to God. We need to know what's expected of him. However, Christians seem to try to please people more than God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelvin T. Darden's new book will encourage and challenge believers to take time to reflect on how they are truly working to live for God.
Darden presents a concise and articulate discussion in hopes of helping readers nurture a strong connection with God's promise.
