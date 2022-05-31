"The Rockeaters" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Pennington is an exciting adventure filled with mystery, intrigue, and romance as Jeremiah McCurdy ventures into the New World.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rockeaters": a compelling fiction that blends fantasy and adventure. "The Rockeaters" is the creation of published author Ken Pennington, a loving husband and father.
Pennington shares, "Introducing a new novel by Ken Pennington, artist and historian of Lookout Mountain, Georgia. The Rockeaters is an epic account of Jeremiah McCurdy, 1620–1752, describing his search for and the discovery of the legendary Rockeaters. Jeremiah was a Scottish Highlander who immigrated to colonial America in 1633 and was immediately caught up in all the wonderful people and places he encountered as he explored the New World. His friendships with Native American, ex-enslaved Africans, and his Highlander neighbors made history. There are heroes, lifelong friendships, lasting loves, and colorful characters involved throughout his journey.
"There is adventure, humor, love, betrayal, and forgiveness. There are wars with battles on land and at sea and exploration of high mountains and deep caves, and finally there are the Rockeaters themselves, a benevolent race of ancient people who had managed to survive from antiquity. Jeremiah is unwittingly chosen for a great quest that involves wonderful gifts, long life, and grave dangers. It is an adventure almost too fantastic to believe and if not for his journals would have been lost and forgotten long ago."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Pennington's new book will captivate the imagination as readers explore the New World and its unexpected wonders.
Pennington weaves an action-packed narrative for the enjoyment and entertainment of those with a sense of adventure.
Consumers can purchase "The Rockeaters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Rockeaters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing