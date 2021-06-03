MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lord Is My Counselor: A Guide to Biblically-Based Self-Help": a considerate approach to faith-based self-empowerment. "The Lord Is My Counselor: A Guide to Biblically-Based Self-Help" is the creation of published author Ken Yabuki, M. Div., MFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been active in the mental health field for over forty years. The author and his wife, Georgia, have been married since 1970 and have two beloved grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob, through their son, Preston, and daughter-in-law, Kathy.
Yabuki shares, "It has been said that Christianity is not a religion but a relationship with God, the Creator, through the person of Jesus Christ. The author, a Christian counselor, explores the nature of this relationship from personal and professional experiences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Yabuki, M. Div., MFT's new book is an intelligent narrative of methods one can use during personal meditation and growth.
The author offers a background in both ministry and traditional psychology to those who seek to better their overall mental and spiritual health.
