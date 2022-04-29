"Ryan the Lion" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenan D. Sweat is an engaging children's tale that finds a young lion faced with a dilemma and a dangerous encounter with the local hyenas.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ryan the Lion": a fun and encouraging message of acceptance and faith for young readers. "Ryan the Lion" is the creation of published author Kenan D. Sweat, an artist-songwriter from Charlotte, North Carolina
Sweat shares, "Ryan is a young lion who has to deal with many of the trials and tribulations many kids face on a daily basis.
"Because of his difference, his peers treat him like an outcast and don't allow him to participate in any of their fun and games.
"One day, Ryan decides that he would ask God to help him with his dilemma.
"Suddenly, his village is infiltrated and taken over by a pack of wild hyenas. They laugh and taunt him until they realize that Ryan is not the same lion whom they thought him to be.
"Ryan overcomes his dilemma and ends up saving the day.
"This story is about overcoming things such as bullying, shaming, and the negativity that kids face every day. It also shows that by having faith, believing, and being courageous, you can overcome almost anything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenan D. Sweat's new book will delight and entertain as readers discover what is in store for a sweet little lion.
Sweat presents a fun and lyrical work for the enjoyment of young imaginations.
