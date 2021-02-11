MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Inner Room: Prayer Poems to God": a stirring tool that moves an individual closer to God through expressing one's faith in this collection of prayer poems. "My Inner Room: Prayer Poems to God" is the creation of published author Kendall Berry Lasseigne, a wife, mother, daughter, and writer who works in Human Resources. Her passion is writing and ministry.
Lasseigne shares, "Every day Jesus is reaching out to us, inviting us to be still and feel his loving presence. Jesus told his disciples, 'But when you pray, go into your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret, and your Father who sees what is done in secret will reward you.' Matthew 6:6. The 'inner room' is not a physical place but is the interior place in our hearts. It's that quiet solitude, the deepest part of who we are and where we can meet the Lord personally. As Kendall Lasseigne's life, family, profession and ministry grew over 20 years, so did the constant demands placed on her time, often leaving her world filled with noise and distractions.
"As her faith deepened, her need to slow down and spend time quietly reflecting, journaling and talking with God increased. This solitude and love for writing became her private retreat, which she deemed her 'inner room' This is a collection of the prayer poems which sprang up through years of journaling through life experiences, struggles, hurts, joys and blessings. The book 'My Inner Room Prayer Poems to God' is written from the heart; inspired by the soul and invites you to spend quiet time with God in your own 'inner room.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendall Berry Lasseigne's new book is an excellent key to spending alone time with the Lord in meditation and reflection through diving into these poetic pieces of praise and thanks.
