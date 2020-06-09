Kennametal Accelerates Structural Changes from Simplification/Modernization; Outlines Cost-Control Actions to Mitigate COVID-19 Headwinds

- Accelerating Simplification/Modernization initiative; increasing annualized benefits of FY21 Restructuring Actions to $65 million to $75 million - Continuing temporary cost-control actions of approximately $10 million to $15 million per quarter beginning July 1 to mitigate market effects of COVID-19