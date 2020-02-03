- Sales down from prior year due to weakening end-markets - Incremental simplification/modernization benefits of approximately $11 million in the quarter, with $69 million in annualized total savings inception to date; benefits expected to accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2020 - FY20 and FY21 Restructuring Actions on-track to deliver projected savings - Fiscal 2020 outlook adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.20 to $1.50 reflects further weakening in end-markets and higher adjusted effective tax rate