PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards winners were announced on March 25, 2020. The HARVI™ I TE metal cutting end mill by Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) took the gold award for the Metal Production subcategory of the Applied Technology category.
The patented HARVI™ I TE end mill sets new performance standards in metal milling, a key manufacturing technique that typically requires multiple tools. Now, machinists shaping the components for aircraft, automobiles and more have ONE tool to mill multiple metals, faster and more efficiently than ever.
"This Gold Edison Award for our new HARVI™ I TE end mill is the latest proof point in Kennametal's rich history of innovation in metal cutting," said Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Kennametal. "We are honored to be recognized by the Edison Awards for our ongoing commitment to developing game-changing products that help our customers improve their productivity and succeed."
Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, the HARVI™ I TE was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. "After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize the HARVI™ I TE as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About the Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.
About Kennametal:
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2019. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.