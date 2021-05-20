MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living A Victorious Life: A Two-in-One Daily Devotional Guide for Dreamers": an absorbing compilation of daily devotionals gathered from the author's twenty-five years of giving his life to the Creator. Within the pages of this life-changing book are guidelines to recording daily dreams and their interpretations. Also included are the intended prayers for specific days. "Living A Victorious Life: A Two-in-One Daily Devotional Guide for Dreamers" is the creation of published author Kennedy Nnokam, a multi-degree holder, a pastor, and founder of Port Harcourt—Victory Christian Center International. He offered his life to the Lord in the year 1993 and has now been following Him for more than twenty-five years.
Nnokam shares, "Living a Victorious Life is a two-in-one daily devotional designed to help both the believer and Bible readers to faithfully and persistently accomplish the task of both reading and studying the Bible within a one- or two-year span and, even better, to accomplish the task of both studying and reading the Bible three times within a two-year span. It also includes guidelines to jot and record daily prayer points for record purposes and answers to prayer when God has answered such prayer. I've learned over the years that perseverance in life comes with faithfully committing to the course, persistently driven by the course with a devoted passion for such a course.
"The Bible is a miner's mine, a treasure island. It is not the Word of God, but rather the Bible contains God's Word. God's Word is not pen and paper but an inspiration of the Holy Spirit, which comes alive when one envelops the Bible. God communes, and man communicates, living a victorious life, a daily devotional helps you commune with God and stop communicating to God. It specifies daily chapters, extraction of Bible verses for prayer, prayer times, special prayer, waiting to hear from the Lord, and recording the spoken word by way of dreams. This devotional will help your faith in the letters of the Word to pray and to have faith in the voice of God to do his will. Jesus said, 'My meat is to do His will,' 'My sheep hear my voice.' If you faithfully and persistently commit to it, at the end of two years, you would have developed a Bible exposé of Jesus, which is the epicenter of the entire Bible. I pray for God to open your understanding to comprehend His scriptures in Jesus's name. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kennedy Nnokam's new book is an essential publication that deeply rejuvenates the soul. With this book, the author hopes to provide peace to readers as they commit to this daily devotional.
