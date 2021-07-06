MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Act Your Age!": a collection of important moments experienced over a lifetime. "Act Your Age!" is the creation of published author Kenneth Harris, a loving husband and father who retired from the pastorate after twenty-six years of serving in the church.
Harris shares, "Act Your Age! A command in these or similar words was heard by most of us soon after we learned to walk and often heard repeated as we trekked our way through childhood. As adulthood arrived perhaps you, like the author, have occasionally heard again that early exhortation ringing softly in your ears, 'Now, don't forget to act your age.'
"The author presents stories from his life as a suburban Oklahoma boy, time-study engineer, financial analyst, safety engineer, police officer, father of four, grandfather of fourteen and pastor that provide an intimate, candid, lively and imaginative chronology from his youth up to the present day of his retirement in the panhandle of northern Idaho. Emotions run the gamut from the deep sadness and vacuum of tragic loss to the joyful and raucous laughter found only in families. Occasionally rational explanation eludes all efforts and he is forced to fall back on divine intervention. Many were the opportunities that seemed to say Act Your Age! In some he did. In some he didn't. You be the judge."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Harris's new book is an exploration of a life lived.
With moments of great joy and profound sadness, the author's tale is one filled with love, faith, and a little mischief.
View a synopsis of "Act Your Age!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Act Your Age!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Act Your Age!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
