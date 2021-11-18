MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "2nd Chance at Life": a potent look into a deeply traumatic event in the author's life. "2nd Chance at Life" is the creation of published author Kenneth Hough, a native of Maryland who has had a successful career as an elevator mechanic. Hough is also well known in his area for being a producer and musician in the underground music scene.
Hough shares, "Inspired by true events, Kenneth Hough didn't know today was going to be the day that he would die. He suffered a cardiac arrest while getting an epidural injection in his neck that changed his life forever. Being discharged from the hospital a day later didn't seem like the proper protocol for someone who has just flatlined and sustained severe bruising from CPR being administered. No in-depth testing was done to make sure that he wasn't suffering from any neurological or physical damages. The clock is ticking and not receiving the proper medical treatment quickly can be devastating and can cause other problems.
"Take a walk with him as he relives this horror to tell you his story. This is his testimony."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Hough's new book is a fast-paced journey through being revived and recovering both physically and spiritually.
Hough shares in hopes of shedding light on the long healing process one experiences following an extremely distressing health event.
