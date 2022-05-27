"Most Ethical Company" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Johnson is a powerful story of how standing up for what is right brought rewarding employment to Alaskan Natives.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Most Ethical Company": an engaging story of corporate intimidation and maintaining one's values. "Most Ethical Company" is the creation of published author Kenneth Johnson.
Johnson shares, "These are the trials and troubles of a half-breed Alaskan Native standing up for what is right and being tempted and threatened by powerful men in charge of a pipeline owned by several oil companies that won a title as Most Ethical Company in the USA. This book tells one story of many about the fears and trials of one man who prayed and trusted Lord God to help the Alaskan Natives trying to work on the pipeline and the Alaskan Natives who received jobs. This book also tells how Lord God helped them. It mentions organizations directly involved with the pipeline and how they helped. This book tells some of the threats, scare tactics, and the ways they treated Alaskan Natives during his stay with Alyeska Pipeline.
"This book is a long time coming because the author was worried for his family. He does see how this might help other Native organizations and tribes across the USA and the world deal with these powerful companies. This book also shows some of the good that came about because a few people who had courage and trust in Lord God came forward and spoke out for what is right. The author has seen the 20 percent Alaskan Native hire in effect and smiles when he sees the Native people with jobs on the pipeline and the other companies. He also smiles when he sees his youngest son with a full engineering scholarship through ANSEP and his daughter doing wonderful work with First Alaskans Institute. The author's oldest son will be retiring from the Navy soon, and Alaska will be a better place when he comes back. He can see how their books in the future will be much more rewarding than this. Thank you, Lord God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Johnson's new book is a compelling true story of how Alaskan Natives stood up to ensure they received what was promised through the section 29 agreement.
Johnson shares in hopes of spreading awareness and bringing encouragement to others faced with corporate intimidation tactics.
