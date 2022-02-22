MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "And Few There Be That Find It": a potent reminder of God's word and the importance of following one's faith. "And Few There Be That Find It" is the creation of published author Kenneth Lancelot Leach.
Leach shares, "This book is different from any other you may have encountered in your lifetime! I have studied the Bible (KJV) for over 60 years. I speak neither Hebrew, Greek or Aramaic, but I have spent thousands of hours engrossed in listening to sermons preached by men with a level of education (Piled, Higher, and Deeper) than my two years of college. During my years of service in the U.S. Navy, I had the privilege of visiting Athens, Greece. While there I climbed Mars Hill, and standing in the footsteps of Paul, I imagined myself speaking to a large group of people. Of course, this was only in my imagination. I have learned since then, that "rightly dividing the word of truth" does not mean that you cut the Bible down the middle, throw out what we call today the 'Old Testament,' and study and live by only what is written in the New Testament. I eventually came to the uncomfortable conclusion, that my understanding of the Holy Scriptures was more accurate than 99% of what is being taught today. Has Yeho-vah hidden these things from the wise and prudent, and has revealed them unto a babe? (Matthew 11:25 & 26) You decide."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Lancelot Leach's new book is a compelling series of reflections based on sixty years of careful study.
Leach writes in hopes of engaging the mind and emboldening the spirit of readers everywhere.
