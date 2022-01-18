MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mark of the Beast Is Already in Your Hand: Your Eyes See It without Seeing It": a potent argument for the relevance of God's word regarding the end days. "The Mark of the Beast Is Already in Your Hand: Your Eyes See It without Seeing It" is the creation of published author Kenneth Lee Spears, a native of Louisiana who credits a loving mother and stepfather with instilling a love of God from an early age.
Spears shares, "Just before the coronavirus became a pandemic, the Lord came to me and showed me that this event would be the beginning and the implementation of the mark of the beast. He began showing and giving me all the knowledge that he wanted to reveal to the world. The Lord told me to prophesy on his behalf and reveal to the world what the mark actually is. He showed me its relationship to the virus, the vaccine, and also the cell phones that are in people's right hands. It was given to me, every word that had been sealed away for its given time, to unequivocally prove in accordance with the Holy Bible that we are in those times of Revelation. What I began revealing spread like a wildfire and became known worldwide; it grew into what is now the opposition to this vaccine/mark. Realize I was the first one that revealed this. This book explains in great detail how the mark came to be and how it works."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Lee Spears's new book is a thought-provoking challenge to true believers.
Spears shares a compelling argument for the need to be aware of dangers found in the world that could draw one away from God's promise.
