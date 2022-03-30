"Chaplain Moses: What Chaplains Can Learn from Moses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth W. Cook is a thoughtful exploration of the life and work of Moses in relation to today's challenges.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chaplain Moses: What Chaplains Can Learn from Moses": a thoughtful discussion of the similar circumstances faced by both Moses and modern chaplains. "Chaplain Moses: What Chaplains Can Learn from Moses" is the creation of published author Kenneth W. Cook, a retired chaplain having served in ministry for over fifty years and in nine different settings in four states. Cook earned a BA from Mercer University, an MDiv from Midwestern Baptist Seminary, and a DMin from Southern Baptist Seminary. He advanced to the rank of colonel in the US Army Reserve. He and his wife, Martha, have been married for over sixty-five years and enjoy their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Cook shares, "Moses is widely seen as one of the most significant persons of all time. The extensive correlation between Moses' work and the work of modern-day chaplains is highly instructive. Vastly different cultures and many centuries of time do not diminish the connection. Moses faced many challenges throughout his life. Chaplains today face almost all the same challenges. Many of these issues are explored in this book. Chaplains and other readers may find insights, perspective, encouragement, and guidance as well as some practical ways of dealing with issues."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth W. Cook's new book explores a variety of helpful topics in hopes of encouraging new and established spiritual leaders.
Cook offers an articulate and enjoyable discussion within the pages of this inspiring work.
