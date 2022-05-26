"Return: The Second Coming of Jesus Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenny Underwood is an articulate argument for the importance of nurturing a strong connection with one's faith and the challenges faced by modern Christians.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Return: The Second Coming of Jesus Christ": a potent reminder of the need for connection, Christian leadership, and awareness of one's own commitment to Jesus. "Return: The Second Coming of Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Kenny Underwood, a dedicated husband and father who spent half of his career with AT&T and later established Underwood Communications, a telecommunications consulting firm in Virginia Beach.
Underwood shares, "Can you detect it? Something is changing. Humanity seems restless and wanting. It is hard to find contentment, and our compassion for others is dulled as we strive to carry on and to take care of our own. Loneliness is spreading like a disease, and so much of the population feels an unquenchable emptiness.
"Perhaps it's time to recognize the quiet voice speaking to us and warning us of an approaching finale that must be acknowledged. Before Jesus left, He spoke with the disciples regarding His return. He warned them to remain expectant and vigilant. His message applies to each of us personally today. It is a message of hope and purpose. It is a message that seems, more than ever before, relevant to us today.
"Return takes us on an awe-inspiring journey requiring that we consider the kingdom of God and our place in time as we contemplate the events leading to the return of Christ.
"John quotes Jesus in Revelation 22:20, 'Yes, I am coming soon.' And then John adds his own prayer, 'Amen. Come, Lord Jesus.' Let us also add our own prayer request to John's. Amen. Come, Lord Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenny Underwood's new book is a compelling exploration of difficulties faced by many in the modern age.
Underwood offers a thoughtful look into the prophetic scriptures and offers readers an articulate and reflective resource for understanding God's word.
