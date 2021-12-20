MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stop Bullying Before It Starts": a potent reminder of the long-term effects that bullying can cause and how one can heal. "Stop Bullying Before It Starts" is the creation of published author Kenya M. Tuff, a native of Georgia who later went on to serve in the US Army, including being deployed to Iraq twice.
Tuff shares, "Stop Bullying before It Starts was written to give advice and strategies to a youth audience to combat bullying or prevent it.
"The author, Kenya M. Tuff, shares tips and advice that helped her overcome being bullied when she was twelve years old until she was sixteen years old. Stop Bullying before It Starts offers motivational songs, quotes by well-known people/celebrities to uplift those are being bullied or were bullied.
"While the book was written for the youth, it is for everyone, as even adults are bullied, for example, in the workplace.
"In conclusion, this book is to motivate, uplift, and inspire to those who read it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenya M. Tuff's new book will inspire and encourage as readers explore the complex issue of bullying.
Tuff's personal reflections and encouraging discussion are shared in hopes of helping others who have ever experienced the trauma of bullying.
