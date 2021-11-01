MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Righteous One": a gripping new adventure into the realm of demons, darkness, and the unending light of God that stands in the way. "The Righteous One" is the creation of published author Kenzie Eddy Lacy, a resident of Houston who discovered a love of science fiction at a young age.
Lacy shares, "The skies have darkened, accompanied by fierce lightning. Earth's realm has been penetrated by unholy demonic creatures, only to be confronted by a young charismatic preacher gifted with inherited supernatural powers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenzie Eddy Lacy's new book is an intriguing new voice in the science fiction genre.
Lacy shares a tale firmly rooted in a long-term love of science fiction coupled with a deep faith in God's powerful love of creation.
