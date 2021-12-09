MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Ollie and Polly: A Day at the Zoo": a delightful children's adventure for young readers. "The Adventures of Ollie and Polly: A Day at the Zoo" is the creation of published author Keri Johnson.
Johnson shares, "Ollie and Polly are the best of friends,
When they're together, the fun never ends!
"Come explore the range of habitats, the depths of the sea,
The chill of the arctic, and the beautiful birds singing in the trees.
"Enjoy the sights of playful lions and great green gators
And learn about these animals made by our Creator.
"Stand in awe of the beautiful world we live in
And observe the greatest artist there has ever been.
"Learn the rhymes and tour the zoo
And remember that God made all these beautiful creatures, and he made you too!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keri Johnson's new book is a vibrant and upbeat tale of enjoying God's creation.
Johnson pairs colorful imagery and an exciting narrative to engage the imagination of young readers everywhere.
