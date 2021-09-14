MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates": an encouraging opportunity for spiritual healing and growth. "From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates" is the creation of published author Kevin Brown, a retired public school teacher and administrator who served in education for twenty-five years. A loving husband for thirty-two years, Brown has two sons and six grandchildren. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Brown shares, "An inmate is classified as someone who has been found guilty of a crime and incarcerated. My journey has placed me on one side of the plexiglass with my son being on the other side. We collaborated together to maybe understand what the Lord was trying to show each of us. The journey included many courtrooms, jail cells, and a lot of sleepless nights for both of us. When I decided to try to reach out to my son, the Bible was the only thing that would bring us back to the relationship we had before.
"The topics in this book will give you a limited picture of what goes on with an inmate, but the devotions will give you a survey of the Bible and how we are all inmates because of our sins. We all must make the journey from darkness to light."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Brown's new book is a testament to the power of active faith, even at the lowest points of one's life.
Brown shares personal reflections based on his beloved son's experience with falling into a dangerous path, learning to accept the consequences, and moving forward towards building a new life through Christ.
View a synopsis of "From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing