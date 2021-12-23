MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Songs in the Key of Love: A Love Journey": a potent discussion of relationships, both romantic and familial. "Songs in the Key of Love: A Love Journey" is the creation of published author Kevin K. Evans, a native of Chicago and a devoted son and brother.
Evans shares, "All my life, I have dealt with people not believing me, not believing in me and treating me like the typical man. I felt that I needed to express my true self to the world. To my family. To my friends. Let everyone know who I am and what I been through. Let them know that I am not that typical man that cheats and tell lies. I'm a completely different man. My own man. A unique man. So unique that I'm never trusted because of the typical man that most people are used to."
"I also want readers to know that there are actual good people in the world. A smile doesn't always mean they are up to something. A smile also means that they are a very joyous person. A caring person. We are out there.
"All these points, I have tried to tell individuals in my life, and yet they refused to listen to me. I feel it's time that I was heard, and this is the only way I knew how to be heard. I have always been known to say too much about myself to people, and this book shows just that. It's all true to the best of my knowledge."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin K. Evans's new book is a powerful reminder of the importance of living a life based on love.
Evans shares a personal reflection of relationships, both experienced and observed, that have shaped his personal approach to love.
