MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Valley": a potent arrangement of poetry. "The Valley" is the creation of published author Kevin S. Hendrick, a native of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke.
Hendrick shares, "For there is much beauty on Earth.
We are swooned by it, at the moment of birth.
Since man touched the hand of God.
Human kind has built a life, out of useless sod.
For trials will lead us to reason.
For everything has a purpose, it has a season.
Through the dark, through the rain.
There is nothing God can't attain.
For he will hold us through the darkest times.
He will hold us through the bluest skies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin S. Hendrick's new book is an encouraging and thought-provoking collection of inspired writings.
With a wide variety of themes inspired by the author's faith, this anthology is certain to provoke moments of reflection and prayer in those who read it.
