MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secure Me: How to Live Securely in an Insecure World": a thoughtful opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "Secure Me: How to Live Securely in an Insecure World" is the creation of published author Kevin Scruggs, a loving husband and doting father to two adult daughters who carries a master's degree in biblical counseling and has served in ministry for over thirty years.
Scruggs shares, "If you are reading this back cover, you are probably feeling a little insecure about holding a book on insecurity. Don't worry, everyone feels insecure. Welcome to the human race. The problem is that many of us pursue security through very insecure means, which leads us to even more insecurity!
"In this book, Secure Me, we will take a journey together to explore where insecurity comes from, how it shows up in our lives, and, most importantly, how to move forward without it. The hard part is over; you grabbed the book. Your path to Security is just a few pages away."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Scruggs's new book will encourage and motivate readers who seek to make positive changes within their lives.
Scruggs presents a manuscript over ten years in the making in hopes of aiding others who have found themselves stymied by insecurities.
