MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Miss Linda": an enjoyable object lesson. "Little Miss Linda" is the creation of published author Kevin Thomas, who enjoys bringing joy to those around no matter what.
Thomas shares, "The book Little Miss Linda is symbolically speaking to anybody having a problem reaching a goal by staying on track and focusing on winning. Our believing brings the positive to light and helps us leap over hurdles. We need each other no doubt, but with a childlike innocence and people like Mr. Gregor's help, our success is a plus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Thomas's new book is an enjoyable story of a precocious little girl.
With an entertaining story and colorful illustrations, little ones will be engaged from the start in finding out just what Little Miss Linda is up to.
View a synopsis of "Little Miss Linda" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Little Miss Linda" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Little Miss Linda," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
