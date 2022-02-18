BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, there has been a desire for a state wrestling program that listens to the community. Wrestling is one of the most popular sports in Pennsylvania, and the Keystone State Championships are one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year. The Keystone State Championships focus on developing the future of Pennsylvania wrestling and creating talent that reaches a national level and beyond.
"Sending six athletes to the state tournament gives them more opportunities to wrestle at a university or higher level in the future. This program is truly designed to support the development of our athletes."
— Heather Marcozzi, Partner in Keystone State Championships
The Keystone State Championship also offers boys six years old and younger the opportunity to become the first-ever 6u State Champion, available through their Future Stars program.
All athletes will be eligible to change their competition weight by email until registration closes. There is never a fee for weight changes. Anyone who changes weight before registration ends is eligible for seeding. If a wrestler arrives and does not make weight, they will not be seeded.
The tournaments advance the top 4 or 6 athletes for youth, and 6 to 8 for junior high, depending on the region, allowing more opportunities for athletes to compete at a higher level.
The Keystone State Championships is consistent across all regions. All qualifiers follow the same rules, format advancement, etc. Advancement fees are affordable, and the wrestler gets to keep their new custom singlet. This $30 fee will be the same for all qualifiers.
Qualifiers and tournaments offer efficient schedules. Complete transparency and consistent events allow for a well-thought-out and dynamic match system. The Keystone State Championships team will always be transparent with the competitors and families. They offer a timely response to ALL questions, emails, and messages.
Keystone State Championship is a community-driven organization of parents and athletes who wish to advance the sport of wrestling across Pennsylvania. The goal of these tournaments is to develop youth talent from a young age and provide more opportunities at a collegiate level than any other youth program. This is a revolutionary model of tournaments that will likely spread across the country. https://www.keystonestatechamp.com/
