Clottey shares, "Experiencing the glory of God gives the believer an amazing fulfillment in knowing Christ such that he or she desires more of this pure glory. However, this requires an intimate relationship with the Lord.
"Consequently, by yielding more to the Holy Spirit, the glory of God is revealed in the life of that believer through the purpose of God for his or her life. For this reason, the Lord guides the steps of that believer into a higher glory by prompting a transition in the believer's walk with the Lord.
"Transitions are not always comfortable but necessary. This is where the Lord trains the believer depending on the purpose of God for that believer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keziah Clottey's new book is an engaging opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth.
Clottey shares in hopes of guiding others to accept and honor God in their daily lives.
