MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Echo's Tale: Burden of the Tail": a pleasing jaunt into a creative new fantasy world. "Echo's Tale: Burden of the Tail" is the creation of published author Khanyon G. Jerome, a lifelong lover of fantasy works.
Jerome shares, "In the city of Wallacgrum, located in the middle of the country of Railam, known for its beautiful meadows and cherry blossom trees. A place where the Great King Fayos shone his benevolent light upon all his people. However, all that changed when the King fell ill and began having ridiculous dreams about the tail of a dragon that can cure anything. As desperate as the king was, his insanity drove him to mandate the whole Kingdom in finding this tail. However, a young Nubian man named Koldiar and three foolish men intercepted his royal decree and set off to steal this supernatural tail. This story follows Koldiar as he treks through uncomfortable situations and unfortunate events to become the Kings Holy Knight and to find his faith, but despite his goal he sooner finds love in a caramel-skinned woman with diamond blue-eyes named Echo. Who will be forced to choose between love so pure and a love of guilt. Through this journey, Koldiar must be exceptionally careful with Echo, as winning her love is not an easy task, because Koldiar would soon find out…she is the tail of old, the tail brightened, the Dragon of the Blue Flame! She is Echo, and this is her TALE! ...Or is it?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Khanyon G. Jerome's new book is a creative and engaging narrative of unexpected surprises.
Jerome invites readers to explore a land of beauty and benevolence with hidden dangers and unexpected wonders in this truly original fiction.
View a synopsis of "Echo's Tale: Burden of the Tail" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Echo's Tale: Burden of the Tail" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Echo's Tale: Burden of the Tail," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
