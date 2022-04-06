"God Is Here, There and Everywhere: A Compilation of Testimonies and Words of Encouragement" from Christian Faith Publishing author Khean Chin holds an encouraging message that will speak to those who are in the valley of life but seek to reach the peaks of God's promise.
Chin shares, "When God found me, I was in my deepest valley. He brought me out of the miry clay and gave me hope in tomorrow. He taught me how to love my job and learn to forgive those who did me wrong. After four years in Christ, He brought me and my family to the United States of America. This book is about how God gave me hope and a future and strength to live perfectly for Him. He has given me the confidence to find myself and share the truth with many others along my path. I wish to thank Him for His work in me. I hope that this book will reach many out there who need His strength and confidence in survival. Trust Jesus as in Proverbs 3:3, 5 to do a miracle in your lives. If God can do it for me, He will do it for you too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Khean Chin's new book will inspire those who aspire to find a rekindled sense of faith.
Chin offers a touching story of personal and spiritual growth for the encouragement of all.
