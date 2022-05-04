"Jake, Sam, and the Snowman" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kiandra Eden is a delightful juvenile fiction that finds two strangers becoming fast friends and welcoming one another when their paths cross.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jake, Sam, and the Snowman": a sweet story of togetherness and teamwork. "Jake, Sam, and the Snowman" is the creation of published author Kiandra Eden, a loving mother of five from East Orange, New Jersey.
Eden shares, "Jake, Sam, and the Snowman is a book about two young boys who were complete strangers, two strangers that came together and put a smile on the whole town's faces. They had no idea that they would bring so much joy to others by just making a snowman. Sam was new to the neighborhood, having left all his friends behind. Sam had no one to play with where he had just moved to. He was a very nice kid that stayed to himself and played all alone. Until one day Jake came outside and properly introduced himself to Sam. Immediately, they became friends. Jake started playing with Sam in the snow when the idea of building a snowman came about. The two of them began to work on their snowman, both wanting it to be the biggest one of all time. The two stayed outside for hours in the cold as people were walking by giving them compliments. They entered their snowman into the town's contest they have every year, not realizing that they would win and how big of deal it was to people. The boys entered it just for the fun of it. People that they didn't know were so excited and happy for them. It made the boys more excited because they were noticed for the good that they have done by lots of people. Receiving the town's award added more excitement for the boys. They were so proud of themselves for what they had accomplished. Two total strangers coming together making a difference. If more people were that friendly, we would all be able to do amazing things together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kiandra Eden's new book imparts an important message of acceptance while offering a charming narrative.
Eden shares in hopes of encouraging young readers to be welcoming of new friends and to encourage each other.
