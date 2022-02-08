MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kiki Don't Be Afraid of the Monster": a considerate view of helping young children through abuse. "Kiki Don't Be Afraid of the Monster" is the creation of published author Kiawana Sheppard, a Louisiana elementary education major and a devoted mother
Sheppard shares, "This is the story of a little girl named Kiki, who is dealing with the sadness of a secret monster. She is afraid to tell her family about the secret monster because she fears they will not love her anymore. She shares her joys and sorrows with the readers and takes them on a journey of bravery and fears. She finds ways to heal her sadness with things that make her happy. But the secret monster is always near when she has feelings of fear and sadness. One day, she makes the decision to be brave and to face her fears so that the monster will forever disappear."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kiawana Sheppard's new book is a useful resource for parents/guardians, educators, and counselors.
Sheppard's passion for helping children is apparent within the pages of this emotionally intelligent work.
Consumers can purchase "Kiki Don't Be Afraid of the Monster" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
