MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Prepared! What Would You Do?: A Guide Using the ABCs through the Bible to Be Ready in Social Situations before They Happen": an encouraging exploration of choices, consequences, and following one's faith. "Be Prepared! What Would You Do?: A Guide Using the ABCs through the Bible to Be Ready in Social Situations before They Happen" is the creation of published author Kim B. Braley, a passionate writer with an AS degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College and a BS from Coker University.
Braley shares, "Be Prepared! What Would You Do? is a follow-up book to The ABCs to Live a Happy, Healthy Christian Life from the Bible. It is intended for children eight to twelve years old. In this book are several scenarios about choices young children are faced with. This guide gives you a chance to determine what you will do before you are presented with a dilemma. If you are firm in your belief, then you won't have any difficulty planning beforehand and making the correct choice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim B. Braley's new book will engage the imagination and open opportunities to discuss key Christian ideals with pre-teens.
Braley presents a thoughtful and encouraging ABC work that will encourage and motivate readers to make appropriate choices.
Consumers can purchase "Be Prepared! What Would You Do?: A Guide Using the ABCs through the Bible to Be Ready in Social Situations before They Happen" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
